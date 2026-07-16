Air defense systems activated in eastern and western districts; local official confirms explosions in Pakdasht

Iran activates air defenses across Tehran as explosions reported near capital Air defense systems activated in eastern and western districts; local official confirms explosions in Pakdasht

Iran activated air defense systems across parts of Tehran early Thursday amid reports of explosions in and around the capital.

The semi-official Tasnim News Agency said air defenses were activated in several areas, including eastern and western Tehran.

It also cited initial reports of explosions around Parchin and Pakdasht, located southeast of the capital.

The governor of Pakdasht separately confirmed the activation of air defenses in the city and said explosions had been heard.

The developments came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

