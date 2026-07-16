Guard spokesman says further phases to follow, dismisses prospect of turning conflict into war of attrition

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say current operations focused on destroying US offensive infrastructure in region Guard spokesman says further phases to follow, dismisses prospect of turning conflict into war of attrition

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said early Thursday that their current operations are focused on destroying US offensive infrastructure across the region, adding that further phases of the campaign will follow.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said on US social media platform X that the “enemy” should not assume it can maintain the current course of the fighting or turn the conflict into a war of attrition.

He said Iranian operations are currently focused on destroying US offensive infrastructure in the region and that subsequent phases would begin afterward.

His remarks came after a fresh wave of explosions was reported across several Iranian cities as the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced additional strikes on the country.

CENTCOM said the strikes targeted what it described as Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global trade.

The attacks came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with American forces striking Iran, and Tehran responding with attacks on US military bases across the region despite a Pakistani-mediated framework agreement toward reaching a lasting settlement.