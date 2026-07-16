Attacks come after evacuation warnings in Deir al-Balah, Maghazi and Nuseirat

Israeli strikes flatten homes in central Gaza, wound 2 Palestinians Attacks come after evacuation warnings in Deir al-Balah, Maghazi and Nuseirat

Israeli airstrikes flattened three homes in central Gaza on Wednesday, wounding two Palestinians, including a woman, and causing extensive damage to nearby buildings and property.

According to local sources, the strikes targeted homes belonging to the Baraka family in Deir al-Balah, the Al-Nabrisi family in the Maghazi refugee camp and the Matar family west of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said the two Palestinians sustained moderate injuries in the strike on the Baraka family home.

The source added that firefighters extinguished a blaze sparked by the attack.

Witnesses said residents received phone calls from Israeli intelligence ordering the evacuation of residential areas in Deir al-Balah, Maghazi and Nuseirat before the strikes.

They said the three homes were completely destroyed, with extensive damage reported to nearby homes and other property.

Israeli attacks since a ceasefire began last October have killed 1,123 Palestinians and injured 3,616 others as of Wednesday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Since Israel's genocide began in October 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 173,000 injured. Meanwhile, about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

