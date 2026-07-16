Zelenskyy nominates Naftogaz CEO as Ukraine's next prime minister Government reshuffle follows parliament's dismissal of Yulia Svyrydenko and Cabinet’s resignation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted the nomination Sergii Koretskyi, the CEO of state energy company Naftogaz, for prime minister to the Verkhovna Rada, Parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said Wednesday.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a submission from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the appointment of Sergii Koretskyi to the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine. The parliament will consider it in the near future in accordance with the established procedure," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

If approved by lawmakers, Koretskyi will succeed Yulia Svyrydenko, whose dismissal was backed by parliament Tuesday with 258 votes, triggering the resignation of the entire Cabinet under Ukrainian law.

The nomination follows Zelenskyy's announcement over the weekend that Ukraine required a renewed government as part of what he described as an updated political strategy.

Svyrydenko, who became prime minister in July 2025, confirmed Sunday that she would step down shortly after Zelenskyy announced plans to replace the Cabinet.

After meeting with Svyrydenko, Zelenskyy said the government reshuffle was intended to strengthen Ukraine's preparedness and governance.

He said he had offered Svyrydenko "the opportunity to lead a new and important area of relations with a key partner," without specifying the role.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing unnamed sources, reported that she is being considered for the post of ambassador to the United States.

Koretskyi's nomination must now be approved by the Verkhovna Rada before he can formally take office and present the composition of a new government.

