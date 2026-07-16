Army spokesman lists end to hostilities, compliance with last month's framework peace deal, and recognition of Iranian rules as conditions for reopening

Iran says Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until US accepts its terms Army spokesman lists end to hostilities, compliance with last month's framework peace deal, and recognition of Iranian rules as conditions for reopening

Iran said early Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until the United States accepts Tehran’s conditions for reopening the strategic waterway.

According to the semi-official Mehr News Agency, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akrami-Nia said control of the strait must be brought under Iran’s authority before it can be reopened.

He said Washington must comply with the terms of last month's framework peace deal, halt what he called hostile actions, and accept Iranian rules governing the strait.

Akrami-Nia added that continued US military action would not force Iran to reopen the waterway.

His remarks came after a fresh wave of explosions was reported across several Iranian cities as the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced additional strikes on the country.

CENTCOM said the strikes targeted Iranian military capabilities linked to threats on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global trade.

​​​​​​​The attacks came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with American forces striking Iran, and Tehran responding with attacks on US military bases across the region despite a Pakistani-mediated framework agreement toward reaching a lasting settlement.