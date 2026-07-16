US House rejects Massie amendment to eliminate $3.3B in US military aid to Israel Lower chamber votes 314-104 against amendment

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected an amendment by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie that would have eliminated the $3.3 billion in annual US military aid provided to Israel.

The lower chamber voted 314-104 against the amendment, with 10 members voting "present."

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries voted against the amendment.

Meanwhile, House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, 102 fellow Democrats and the amendment's sponsor, Massie, voted in favor of the measure.

The US has long been criticized for providing support to Israel in its war in the Gaza Strip, where more than 73,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Tel Aviv initiated a genocidal war beginning on Oct. 7, 2023.

