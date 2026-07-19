Kuwait says Iranian attack hits power plant, causes fire Attack marks 2nd strike on Kuwaiti power facilities from Iran in 2 days

Kuwait's Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said a power and water desalination plant came under a new Iranian attack on Sunday, triggering a fire.

This marks the second such attack targeting Kuwait's power facilities from Iran, the ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run news agency KUNA.

The attack affected "a large number of generating units," the ministry said, noting that emergency plans had been activated and authorities responded immediately to contain its impact.

A similar Iranian attack was reported by Kuwaiti authorities on Saturday.

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East in recent days, where the US has launched attacks on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.