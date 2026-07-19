Tehran did not give details about possible damage from attack on Darkhovin plant

Iran says US attack targeted nuclear power plant under construction Tehran did not give details about possible damage from attack on Darkhovin plant

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said on Sunday that US strikes targeted the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, which is still under construction in the country’s southwest.

"An attack on a peaceful nuclear facility under international safeguards is a clear violation of international law," the organization said on the US social media company X.

It did not reveal further details about possible damage from the attack.

The statement came amid heightened tensions in the region, where the US has launched attacks on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.