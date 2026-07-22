Foreign minister says countries supporting attacks against Iran would also become legitimate targets

Iran warns any attack on its infrastructure will trigger ‘powerful’ response Foreign minister says countries supporting attacks against Iran would also become legitimate targets

Iran warned Wednesday that any attack on its infrastructure would trigger a “powerful and decisive” response, saying countries supporting such strikes would be considered legitimate targets.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the warning in a post on the US social media platform X, saying Iran’s defense doctrine was based on the principle of “eye for an eye.”

“Our defense doctrine is clear: eye for an eye,” Araghchi wrote.

“Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response.”

He added that “those who contribute to such aggression, whatever the kind of support, will also be considered as legitimate targets.”

The remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would strike Iranian infrastructure if Tehran attacked commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the US would target Iranian bridges or power plants in response to any Iranian missile, drone or other attack on commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that no country in the region would be able to sell oil if Iran was prevented from doing so, adding that the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its pre-war status and that regional security depended on the absence of US forces.

​​​​​​​The exchange reflects rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz following the Iran-US war and continuing disputes over navigation and security arrangements in the strategic waterway.