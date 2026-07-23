US military completes 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iran: CENTCOM US Central Command says latest operation targeted Iran's missile, drone, maritime and air defense assets

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Wednesday that it completed another round of strikes against Iranian military targets, marking the 12th consecutive night of operations against Iran.

"At 10:30 p.m. ET on July 22, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed another round of strikes against Iran for the 12th consecutive night," it said in a statement.

According to the command, the strikes targeted Iran’s maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites and air defense assets.

"The strikes further degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels," CENTCOM said.

The military said American forces have targeted dozens of Iranian military sites across Iran this month while resuming a naval blockade against the country.

CENTCOM said US forces have redirected nine commercial vessels and disabled one in an effort to prevent ships from entering or departing Iranian ports.

It added that more than 50,000 US service members remain deployed across the Middle East and are "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."

The US has carried out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with attacks targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace deal.

