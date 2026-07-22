18 American service members have been killed since US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28

Trump attends dignified transfer of 4 US troops killed in Middle East 18 American service members have been killed since US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28

President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer Wednesday of four American service members killed in the war with Iran.

The bodies of 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan, Sgt. Michael Swinton, Sgt. Angel Rampersad and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales were received by Trump and their families at Dover Air Force Base in the state of Delaware.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine were also in attendance.

Asked what he will say to the families of the fallen service members, Trump said, "All I'm going to say is 'we love you, we love your child.' And what's what they are to them. All you can do is throw out your heart."

Trump said Iran is "gonna pay a big price."

A total of 18 US service members have been killed and 447 others injured since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Defense Department figures.

Hegseth told lawmakers Tuesday that the US campaign against Iran has cost $37.5 billion to date.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched the offensive. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.​​​​​​​

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week regarding the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.