Vessel attempted to transit Strait of Hormuz without obtaining authorization from IRGC Navy, reports Tasnim news agency

Iran targets Thai-flagged vessel in Hormuz over unauthorized transit: Report Vessel attempted to transit Strait of Hormuz without obtaining authorization from IRGC Navy, reports Tasnim news agency

A Thai-flagged vessel was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday after it attempted to pass through the strategic waterway without authorization from the IRGC Navy, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Citing a source, Tasnim reported that the vessel was targeted after it "attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz without heeding warnings and without obtaining authorization from the IRGC Navy."

The source said the vessel was prevented from passing through the strait before it was targeted.

No further details were provided on the vessel or possible casualties or damage.

There was no immediate comment from Thai authorities.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Iran and the US signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions, however, escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.