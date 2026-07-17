'We will defend every inch of our land until our very last breath,' says Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran vows to defend ‘every inch’ of territory after US strikes 'We will defend every inch of our land until our very last breath,' says Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday vowed that his country would defend “every inch” of its territory after three villagers were killed while crossing the Bandar Khamir bridge in southern Iran.

“Three villagers were martyred while crossing the Bandar Khamir bridge,” Araghchi said on the US social media company X.

“They were absolutely innocent, and we will never allow their blood to be in vain,” he added.

Araghchi said Iran belonged to all its people “from south to north, and from east to west.”

“We will defend every inch of our land until our very last breath,” he said.

Iranian media reported earlier that at least eight people were killed and several others injured in strikes on Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khamir, Qeshm Island, Sirik and Iranshahr.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran and Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the United States signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement, but tensions have escalated again in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz.