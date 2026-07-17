Iranian official says vessel was targeted while docked at country's main oil export terminal

US missiles strike empty oil tanker at Iran's Kharg Island for second time in 2 days Iranian official says vessel was targeted while docked at country's main oil export terminal

An empty oil tanker docked at Iran's key Kharg Island oil export terminal was struck by US missiles for the second time in two days, a provincial official said Friday.

Ehsan Jahanian, deputy governor of Bushehr Province for political and security affairs, told Iran's Tasnim News Agency that two US missiles hit the Belma NI 22 tanker while it was moored at Kharg Island.

He said the vessel's cargo tanks were empty at the time of the attack.

According to Jahanian, the tanker was also targeted two days earlier in what he described as an attempt to prevent it from docking at the strategic oil export terminal.

He added that several locations in the southern city of Bushehr and one site in Dashti County also came under US attack Thursday night and early Friday.