Fidan says 1974 military intervention secured freedom, security of Turkish Cypriots and vows Ankara will continue to defend their rights

Türkiye's foreign minister marks Cyprus Peace Operation anniversary Fidan says 1974 military intervention secured freedom, security of Turkish Cypriots and vows Ankara will continue to defend their rights

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday marked the 52nd anniversary of the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation, saying the military intervention secured the freedom, security, and future of the Turkish Cypriot people and reaffirming Ankara's commitment to defending their rights.

"We proudly and enthusiastically celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, which secured the freedom, security and future of the Turkish Cypriot people," Fidan said in a statement through US social media platform X.

He said that on this day 52 years ago, Türkiye acted in line with the rights and obligations arising from the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee, carrying out the Cyprus Peace Operation alongside Turkish Cypriot resistance fighters.

"Türkiye, shoulder to shoulder with our heroic Mujahideen, ensured the safety of our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, who were facing the threat of annihilation, and guaranteed their presence on the island," Fidan said.

He added that the Turkish Armed Forces also laid the foundation for the peace, stability, and security that have prevailed on the island for more than half a century.

"Today, Turkish Cypriots continue their lives freely, honorably and securely under the roof of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," he said.

Reaffirming Ankara's position, Fidan said: "As the motherland and guarantor, Türkiye will continue, as it has in the past, to resolutely defend the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people."

He also paid tribute to the Turkish soldiers and Turkish Cypriot fighters who lost their lives during the operation, expressing gratitude to veterans for their service.