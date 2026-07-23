'Such unilateral actions by genocidal Netanyahu government aimed at eroding the historical and legal status of Jerusalem further escalate tensions in region and undermine hopes for lasting peace,' says Burhanettin Duran

Türkiye's communication director 'strongly' condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque 'Such unilateral actions by genocidal Netanyahu government aimed at eroding the historical and legal status of Jerusalem further escalate tensions in region and undermine hopes for lasting peace,' says Burhanettin Duran

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Thursday "strongly" condemned the Israeli raid led by Israel’s national security minister on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

"I strongly condemn the provocative raid carried out by an Israeli Cabinet minister, accompanied by an extremist group, on Al-Aqsa Mosque. No attempt targeting the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque is acceptable," Duran said on social media.

"Such unilateral actions by the genocidal (Benjamin) Netanyahu government aimed at eroding the historical and legal status of Jerusalem further escalate tensions in the region and undermine hopes for lasting peace," he warned.

Stressing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on protecting the historical status of Jerusalem and the mosque, Duran said it is not only a regional responsibility but also a shared responsibility of the international community to preserve these places.

He vowed that Ankara will continue to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the rights of Jerusalem under international law.

Along with Israel’s extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, around 1,300 Israeli occupiers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday, marking the Jewish holiday of Tisha B’Av, commemorating what they call the “destruction of the temple,” according to the Jerusalem Governorate.