ASEAN meetings in Manila demonstrate consensus-building capacity amid geopolitical uncertainty: Philippine top diplomat 4-day 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, related meetings focus on regional peace, security, economic cooperation and ASEAN community-building

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro said Thursday that this week’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings in Manila demonstrated the bloc’s "enduring convening power and its ability to foster dialogue, strengthen partnerships, and build consensus at a time of increasing geopolitical uncertainty."

Manila became "a venue for the powers to meet and to talk to each other" over the past four days, she said.

Participating foreign ministers, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as ministers from ASEAN’s 11 member states and other countries, held about 120 bilateral meetings, according to the Philippine Presidential Communications Office.

The four-day 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings focused on regional peace and security, economic cooperation and ASEAN community-building.

Ministers adopted a joint communique and guidelines for engagement with parties to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation. They also issued a statement urging restraint amid tensions in the Middle East.

In the joint communique, the bloc reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace, security and stability, while expressing concern over rising nuclear risks, the weakening of disarmament and nonproliferation frameworks, the potential impact of autonomous weapons systems on global and regional stability and the rise of nontraditional security issues, including transboundary challenges.

ASEAN also reaffirmed its commitment to an open, rules-based regional architecture with the bloc at its center, while calling for restraint and dialogue in addressing disputes in the South China Sea, the Korean Peninsula and Ukraine.

ASEAN foreign ministers reaffirmed that the Five-Point Consensus remains the bloc’s primary framework for addressing the situation in Myanmar.

They also discussed ways to assess measurable progress in its implementation, including the possibility of appointing a multi-year special envoy.

The bloc welcomed Türkiye as ASEAN’s 12th Dialogue Partner and granted Germany and Qatar Sectoral Dialogue Partner status.

ASEAN held Post-Ministerial Conferences with 11 Dialogue Partners to deepen cooperation in areas including maritime security, connectivity, trade, digital transformation, cybersecurity, energy and food security, climate action and people-to-people exchanges.

The bloc also held trilateral meetings with Türkiye, Norway, Switzerland, and Brazil.

ASEAN Plus Three ministers, including those from China, Japan and South Korea, reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional resilience, supply chains, and food and energy security, as well as "practical cooperation amid global uncertainties."

The UK was welcomed as the 28th participant in the ASEAN Regional Forum, which adopted the Manila Plan of Action for 2026-2036.

At the 16th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, ministers called for stronger practical cooperation in addressing geopolitical tensions, transnational challenges and emerging technologies.