Foreign Ministry says convention remains one of main guarantees of peace, security and stability in Black Sea

Türkiye marks 90th anniversary of Montreux Convention, reaffirms commitment to implementation Foreign Ministry says convention remains one of main guarantees of peace, security and stability in Black Sea

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits as it marked the agreement’s 90th anniversary, describing it as one of the main guarantees of peace, security and stability in the Black Sea.

In a written statement, the ministry said the convention, signed on July 20, 1936, reaffirmed Türkiye’s sovereignty over the Turkish Straits, which are considered the country’s internal waters.

It said Türkiye has implemented the convention for 90 years with neutrality, transparency and diligence.

The ministry stressed that the convention has consistently demonstrated its value by remaining effective in both peacetime and wartime, helping preserve peace, security and stability in the Black Sea.

"Türkiye will continue to implement the Montreux Convention with the same determination as it has done until today," the statement said.