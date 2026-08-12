Total liabilities for wealth fund climb to $224.7B by June 30

Norway wealth fund assets reach $2.6T in H1 of 2026 Total liabilities for wealth fund climb to $224.7B by June 30

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global recorded total assets of 24.82 trillion Norwegian kroner ($2.6 trillion) at the end of June 2026, up from 22.95 trillion kroner ($2.4 trillion) at the end of last year.

The fund's total owner's capital jumped to 22.68 trillion kroner ($2.38 trillion) during the first six months of the year, from 21.2 trillion kroner ($2.23 trillion).

Norges Bank Investment Management held 15.13 trillion kroner ($1.6 trillion) in standard equities and an additional 1.37 trillion kroner ($143.8 billion) in lent equities on its balance sheet.

The institution allocated 4.92 trillion kroner ($516.6 billion) to regular bonds and 1.17 trillion kroner ($122.85 billion) to lent bonds by the end of the reporting period.

Managers also maintained 371.2 billion kroner ($39 billion) in unlisted real estate and 83.4 billion kroner ($8.8 billion) in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure.

Total liabilities for the wealth fund climbed to 2.14 trillion kroner ($224.7 billion) by June 30, compared with 1.68 trillion kroner ($176.4 billion) at the end of 2025.

Equities accounted for 72.1% of the fund's value at the end of the first half of 2026, while fixed-income investments made up 25.8% of the portfolio.

Norges Bank officials said that the accounting return amounted to 1.75 trillion kroner ($183.75 billion) during the first half of 2026.

They emphasized that a stronger krone reduced the overall value by 427 billion kroner ($44.8 billion), while the fund received fresh capital inflows of 89 billion kroner ($9.35 billion) after the deduction of costs.

