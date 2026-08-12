Closures follow 11 asylum hotels shut in April and another 20 in June, leaving fewer than 160 in use to house asylum seekers

13 more asylum hotels closed across UK, Home Office says Closures follow 11 asylum hotels shut in April and another 20 in June, leaving fewer than 160 in use to house asylum seekers

A total of 13 more hotels housing asylum seekers have been closed and returned to local communities, the Home Office announced Wednesday.

The Ramada Jarvis Hotel in Loughborough, Chimney House Hotel in Sandbach, Britannia Ashley Hotel in Hale, Gold Thorn Hotel in Wolverhampton, Grand Metropole Hotel in Blackpool, Nottingham Hotel in Bradford and Best Western Brook Hotel in Norwich are among the 13 hotels that have now been closed.

The Home Office said the hotels are being returned to local communities.

The latest closures follow 11 asylum hotels shut in April and another 20 in June, leaving fewer than 160 hotels in use to house asylum seekers.