Multilingual artist will perform at Volkswagen Arena following sold-out Türkiye debut last year

Palestinian singer Saint Levant to return to Istanbul for 2026 concert Multilingual artist will perform at Volkswagen Arena following sold-out Türkiye debut last year

Palestinian singer-songwriter Saint Levant will return to Türkiye later this year to perform a live concert in Istanbul as part of his newly announced global tour, organizers announced.

The musician is scheduled to take the stage at Volkswagen Arena on Dec. 10.



Tickets are set to go on sale July 24.

Organized by Pozitif and Live Nation, the performance is part of his international “Afandi World Tour.”

The tour features “Layali Al Afandi,” a narrative live show inspired by Levantine cabarets of the 1990s and combining live music, storytelling and custom stage design.

Born Marwan Abdelhamid in Jerusalem and raised in the Gaza Strip, Saint Levant has gained international prominence for his unique multilingual musical style.

He is known for seamlessly blending Arabic, English and French in his songs while combining hip-hop, R&B and electronic beats.

He first gained widespread international attention with his 2022 breakout single “Very Few Friends.” The singer is also known for incorporating themes of Palestinian identity, heritage and displacement into his work, building a large following among young audiences in the Middle East and diaspora communities.

The upcoming December event follows the artist’s sold-out debut performance in Türkiye, held at the same venue on Dec. 12, 2025.

During the concert, Saint Levant used his platform between songs to deliver a message of solidarity over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.