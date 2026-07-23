Recent European Commission actions under Digital Markets Act target Android operating system and Google Search, US Ambassador Jamieson Greer says

US ambassador says EU creates uncertainty in transatlantic trade Recent European Commission actions under Digital Markets Act target Android operating system and Google Search, US Ambassador Jamieson Greer says

US Ambassador Jamieson Greer criticized the European Union for its recent actions against American technology firms, saying the bloc's decisions undermine stability and create massive uncertainty for exports to Europe.

Greer issued a statement on Thursday on the European Commission's recent moves targeting US companies. The commission announced it would fine Google around $1 billion, marking an increasingly aggressive approach toward American tech giants.

He emphasized that two recent commission actions under the Digital Markets Act targeted the Android operating system and Google Search.

The ambassador warned that these actions posed serious privacy risks, represented forced technology transfer, and imposed unreasonable financial penalties.

The various fines against Google alone accounted for more than 2% of the EU's budget, exceeding the contributions of many member states.

Greer added that the recent announcement of a massive state-backed loan to Airbus clearly showed the bloc targeted the most competitive US companies.

He said that while the EU claimed to seek predictability in the trading relationship, these actions created massive uncertainty for goods and services exports to Europe.

He noted that the US had attempted to resolve concerns about the Digital Markets Act through responsible dialogue, but genuine discussions required a ceasefire.

The ambassador concluded that the EU's recent actions posed a real risk to transatlantic trade stability.

