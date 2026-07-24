Netanyahu to visit Washington next week, meet Trump at White House: Report - Israeli Prime Minister also expected to attend funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham, Ynet report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington next week at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Israeli media reported Friday.

Netanyahu will fly to Washington on Monday and meet Trump at the White House on Tuesday, as well as attend the funeral of US Sen. Lindsey Graham, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported, citing a statement from his office.

He had earlier canceled his planned trip to Washington after his office said on July 16 that the funeral “appears to have been postponed until the end of the month.”