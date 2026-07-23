Life-detection equipment finds no signs of life at site despite repeated searches

Death toll for landslide in China's Chongqing rises to 11, with 50 missing Life-detection equipment finds no signs of life at site despite repeated searches

The death toll from a landslide in southwest China's Chongqing city rose to 11, with 50 people still missing, authorities said Thursday.

The tragedy occurred last Friday along a section of the Wujiang River, burying more than 10 residential buildings, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

Ten people were injured.

Life-detection equipment has found no signs of life at the disaster site despite repeated searches, said the on-site rescue headquarters.

Search and rescue efforts have been hampered by large amounts of collapsed material, massive boulders, limited working space and unstable slopes.

Operations are continuing, while authorities are assisting affected families and inspecting geological hazards across the county.

Separately, flash floods in Afghanistan's Parwan province killed two people and destroyed 20 residential houses, according to Tolo News.

Heavy rainfall also triggered flash floods in Logar and Maidan Wardak provinces, causing extensive financial losses to residents.