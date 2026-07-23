Saadet Gokce
23 July 2026•Update: 23 July 2026
China launched a relay satellite Thursday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan province, according to the state-run China Daily.
A Long March 3B carrier rocket placed the Tianlian II-06 satellite into orbit, said China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, the country's main space contractor.
The satellite will provide telemetry and data relay services for manned spacecraft, remote-sensing satellites and the Tiangong space station.
The mission marked China's 52nd space launch of the year and the sixth deployment in the Tianlian II series, the country's second-generation data relay satellite system.