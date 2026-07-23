Measure fails 47-49 as Republican Susan Collins crosses party lines while Johan Democrat Fetterman votes against measure

US Senate rejects resolution to limit Trump's Iran war powers Measure fails 47-49 as Republican Susan Collins crosses party lines while Johan Democrat Fetterman votes against measure

The US Senate on Thursday failed to advance a resolution that would have directed President Donald Trump to withdraw American forces from hostilities against Iran.

The Senate voted 47-49 against the War Powers Resolution introduced by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, falling short of the votes needed to advance.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine broke with her party to vote in favor of the measure, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against it.

Senators Katie Britt, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul did not vote.

The resolution would have required Trump to remove US forces from hostilities "within or against Iran," absent a declaration of war or specific congressional authorization.

Democrats and some Republican lawmakers have argued that in current US campaign against Iran, Trump has illicitly usurped Congress’ exclusive power to declare war.

