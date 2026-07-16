Türkiye's BIST 100 up 1.22% at Thursday's close Borsa Istanbul earns over 171 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 14,251.29 points on Thursday, up 1.22% day-by-day.

After starting the day at 14,029.16 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 171.32 points from Tuesday's close. Borsa Istanbul was closed Wednesday for the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day holiday.

The lowest value of the index was 14,029.16, while the daily high was 14,254.55.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.91 trillion Turkish liras ($296.6 billion), with a trading volume of 185.7 billion liras ($3.94 billion).

A total of 79 stocks on the index rose and 19 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $3,992.15 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $85.08 as of 1515GMT.

While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 47.0550, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.9610, and the British pound traded for 63.6160 liras.