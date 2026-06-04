Agreements cover cooperation in higher education, trade, healthcare and diplomacy following talks between Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abdourahamane Tchiani in Ankara

Türkiye, Niger sign cooperation agreements after presidential level talks Agreements cover cooperation in higher education, trade, healthcare and diplomacy following talks between Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abdourahamane Tchiani in Ankara

Türkiye and Niger signed a series of cooperation agreements on Thursday in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani following bilateral and delegation-level talks in Ankara.

Among the agreements signed was the 2026-2030 implementation protocol of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in higher education between the two countries.

The protocol aims to expand cooperation in higher education, research and innovation between Türkiye and Niger during the 2026-2030 period. It was signed by Higher Education Council Chairman Erol Ozvar and Niger's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad, Bakary Yaou Sangare.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Niger's Trade and Industry Minister Abdoulaye Seydou signed a joint declaration on the establishment of a Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO).

A protocol on the joint operation and transfer of the Niger-Türkiye Friendship Hospital was signed by Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu and Niger's Public Health and Hygiene Minister Col. Dr. Garba Hakimi.

The agreement covers the joint management and transfer of the Niger-Türkiye Friendship Hospital, a flagship healthcare cooperation project between the two countries.

Another memorandum of understanding was signed between the Diplomacy Academy of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and Niger's National Institute for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies.

The memorandum is aimed at strengthening cooperation in diplomatic training and strategic studies. ***

The agreement was signed by Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Nigerien Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare.

Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir and Seyma Erkul Dayanc in Istanbul