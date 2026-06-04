Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye will continue strengthening relations with African countries while backing efforts to combat terrorism in Sahel region

Turkish president says Türkiye continues to develop Africa ties based on ‘equal partnership’ Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye will continue strengthening relations with African countries while backing efforts to combat terrorism in Sahel region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that Türkiye will continue to strengthen its relations with African countries on a foundation of equal partnerships, mutual respect, and win-win principles.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger’s president, following talks at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s commitment to deepening cooperation across the African continent.

“We continue to develop our relations with African countries on the basis of equal partnerships, mutual respect, and win-win principles,” said Erdogan.

The Turkish leader also voiced support for African nations confronting security challenges, particularly in the Sahel region, bordering the Sahara Desert.

“We stand by our friendly and brotherly countries in the fight against terrorist groups that sow instability, especially in the Sahel region of the continent,” he said.

Tchiani was in the Turkish capital for talks with Erdogan on bilateral ties and regional issues.