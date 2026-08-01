Attack struck government facility in northern Kuwait plus vehicles belonging to civilian company on Bubiyan Island, says Defense Ministry

Kuwait downs Iranian drones targeting country’s north, Bubiyan Island Attack struck government facility in northern Kuwait plus vehicles belonging to civilian company on Bubiyan Island, says Defense Ministry

Kuwait said Saturday that its armed forces destroyed Iranian drones after attacks targeted a government facility as well as civilian vehicles on Bubiyan Island, causing material damage but no casualties.

Defense Ministry spokesman Saud Al-Atwan said the armed forces had detected “hostile drones” in Kuwaiti airspace since early Saturday and “dealt with and destroyed them.”

He said the “Iranian aggression” targeted several vital installations, including a government facility in northern Kuwait and vehicles belonging to a civilian company on the island.

Falling debris caused material damage, but no injuries were reported, Al-Atwan added.

The armed forces “remain on constant alert and are taking all necessary measures, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to protect Kuwait’s sovereignty and ensure the safety of citizens and residents,” he said.

The incident comes amid renewed hostilities between the US and Iran in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out strikes on Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it says are US military facilities and equipment across the region.