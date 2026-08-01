Americans advised to avoid military bases in Jordan, prepare for flight cancellations and airspace closures

US Embassy in Jordan urges citizens to consider leaving Middle East Americans advised to avoid military bases in Jordan, prepare for flight cancellations and airspace closures

The US Embassy in Jordan on Saturday urged Americans to consider leaving the Middle East if regional tensions escalate.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions,” the embassy said in a security alert on US social media company X.

It also advised Americans outside the Middle East to “seriously reconsider travel to and through the region.”

The embassy warned that “Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas” and described the situation in the Middle East as “fluid.”

“U.S. Embassy Amman advises all Americans to avoid travel to military bases in Jordan,” it added, urging citizens to monitor official warnings and follow instructions from Jordanian authorities.

The warning came amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, as CBS News reported citing officials that Washington is planning new strikes on Iran this weekend.

Earlier Saturday, Kuwait said it intercepted Iranian drones targeting a government facility and civilian vehicles, while a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. No casualties were reported in either incident.

