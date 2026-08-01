European football's governing body welcomes withdrawal of plan to sell stake in FIFA competitions, including the World Cup

FIFA leadership has lost confidence of football community, says UEFA European football's governing body welcomes withdrawal of plan to sell stake in FIFA competitions, including the World Cup

UEFA on Saturday said FIFA's current leadership has lost the confidence of much of the football community, while welcoming the world governing body's decision to withdraw controversial plans to sell a stake in its competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, to private investors.

"The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family,” UEFA, European football’s governing body, said in a statement.

UEFA added that the proposal had been "unanimously rejected" by its member associations as well as by "many other federations and confederations of all sizes around the world."

UEFA thanked fans, leagues, clubs, players, national associations and confederations, as well as political leaders and commentators, for opposing the proposal.

"Football is not for sale," it said.

The organization criticized the process behind the proposal, saying football "cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast-track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game."

UEFA also said FIFA President Gianni Infantino had failed to deliver on commitments he made when seeking election in 2016, including promises of transparency and using FIFA's financial resources for the development of football.

The European body said it would work with its member associations and other confederations to examine how the proposal emerged and ensure that similar initiatives could not happen again.

"This is a victory for the whole game. But it must not be the end of the story," UEFA said.

"The proposal has gone. The task of rebuilding trust in FIFA has only just begun."