Polling stations across all 36 state constituencies are set to close at 6 pm local time

Polling continues in Malaysia's Negeri Sembilan snap election with turnout near 52% Polling stations across all 36 state constituencies are set to close at 6 pm local time

Voting was underway Saturday in Malaysia's Negeri Sembilan snap state election, with voter turnout reaching 51.58% as of 2 pm local time (O600GMT), local media reported, citing election authorities.

The turnout exceeded the 48.82% recorded at the same time during the previous state election in 2023, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Polling stations across all 36 state constituencies are scheduled to close at 6 pm local time (1000GMT).

Nearly 890,000 registered voters are eligible to cast ballots in the election, which was called after the state legislative assembly was dissolved on June 5, more than two years before the end of its term.

The snap poll follows a political crisis involving the state's royal institution and the withdrawal of support for Aminuddin Harun, the chief minister or menteri besar, by all 14 United Malays National Organization (UMNO) members.

The election will determine control of the 36-seat assembly, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan contesting all seats against opposition coalitions, including Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.