Türkiye's special envoy for normalization with Armenia, retired Ambassador Serdar Kilic, said that a recent visit by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to Yerevan marked a “turning point” in bilateral relations, highlighting growing high-level engagement and new areas of cooperation.

Speaking to Turkish journalists on the sidelines of the “Yerevan Dialogue 2026” conference, held under the theme of “Riding Through the Storms,” Kilic emphasized the significance of Yilmaz’s trip, which was the first at that level in many years.

Kilic said that Yilmaz held a productive exchange with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and took part in the signing of a protocol to restore the historic Ani Bridge, located on the ancient Silk Road. The agreement was signed in the presence of both Yilmaz and Pashinyan.

“Even that alone shows how far Türkiye-Armenia relations have come,” Kilic said. “A vice president of Türkiye came to Yerevan for a conference, was warmly received, and held important meetings. It was a significant visit and a turning point.”

He noted that high-level contacts between the two countries have been increasing, recalling that Pashinyan has visited Türkiye multiple times and that Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan recently traveled to Ankara.

Kilic said ongoing efforts based on mutual understanding are expected to accelerate the path toward full normalization. He added that many steps remain and that he is working closely with his counterpart, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan, on advancing the process.

Ani Bridge's historic importance

Highlighting the symbolic importance of the Ani Bridge, Kilic said that the structure dates back to the 11th and 12th centuries and spans both Turkish and Armenian territory. Its central section has collapsed, and both sides plan to restore it jointly.

He said that the project would not only preserve a historic site but also help foster a culture of cooperation between experts from both countries.

Kilic noted that the normalization process formally began in Jan. 2022 and described his working relationship with Rubinyan as “like brothers.”

“If someone had told us in January 2022 that we would reach this point today, no one would have believed it,” he said. “Frankly, we might not have believed it ourselves. In a very short time, we have taken significant steps.”

Increasing people-to-people contact

Kilic also emphasized the importance of increasing people-to-people contact as a cornerstone of the normalization process.

He said that Türkiye’s national carrier, Turkish Airlines, began flights to Yerevan on March 11 and is currently operating one daily service, with plans to increase to two flights per day beginning May 15. He added that Pegasus Airlines is also operating flights between the two countries.

He stressed that beyond economic benefits for companies, these connections are significant for fostering direct interaction between the Turkish and Armenian people.

Kilic also pointed to reciprocal scholarships granted to five university students from each country, as well as visa facilitation measures introduced for holders of diplomatic and official passports, adding that there are still important steps to be taken.

“We have now reached the point of opening the borders, and we are working on that,” he said.

He recalled that a working group meeting was held in Kars regarding the restoration of the Kars-Gyumri railway line and that the foundation of the Dilucu railway line had been laid, adding that such projects could further increase contact between the Turkish and Armenian people.

Reflecting on his previous visit to Yerevan in Sept. 2025, Kilic said that attitudes have shifted noticeably.

“People have started to embrace this process much more,” he said. “At the beginning, there was likely some hesitation and unease between Ruben (Rubinyan) and me, but that is no longer the case. As I said during the meeting, all my proposals are shaped by how we can contribute to this process and to improving the quality of life of the Armenian people.”

On the issue of reopening the border, Kilic said that preparations have reached an advanced stage but cautioned that technical and bureaucratic work must be completed first.

“The border can be considered ready to open, but there are still some bureaucratic and technical steps that need to be finalized,” he said.

“You cannot simply say ‘we opened the border tomorrow’ and allow people to cross immediately. Fiber optic cables need to be laid. Security personnel and customs officers must be in place. Without completing all of this, opening the border just for the sake of saying it’s open would be meaningless.”

