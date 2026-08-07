Turkish parliamentary panel begins debate on 'National Solidarity' bill

Türkiye's parliamentary Justice Commission on Friday began deliberations on the proposed Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion, which was submitted to parliament earlier this week as part of the country's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative.

Opening the meeting, Justice Commission Chairman Cuneyt Yuksel said the proposal introduces "exceptional and temporary legal mechanisms" subject to specific conditions concerning certain investigations, prosecutions and the execution of finalized prison sentences.

Yuksel stressed that the bill does not constitute an amnesty and would not eliminate convictions, alter the legal nature of offenses or remove criminal liability.

He said the mechanisms foreseen under the proposal could be implemented only after security institutions verify that the PKK/KCK terrorist group and affiliated structures have ended their activities and surrendered their weapons, and after the National Security Council confirms the determination in a decision published in the Official Gazette.

The 12-article bill was submitted to parliament on Wednesday with the signatures of around 360 lawmakers.

It provides for the deferral of certain investigations, prosecutions and the execution of sentences related to offenses committed within the activities of or on behalf of the PKK/KCK, subject to specified conditions.

Intentional homicide and organization leaders are excluded from the proposed arrangement.