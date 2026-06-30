Ibrahim Kalin, Hassan Rashad evaluate course of 2nd phase of ceasefire agreement in Gaza in face of Israel’s increasing violations, according to security sources

Turkish intelligence chief meets with Egyptian counterpart Ibrahim Kalin, Hassan Rashad evaluate course of 2nd phase of ceasefire agreement in Gaza in face of Israel’s increasing violations, according to security sources

The chief of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin, on Tuesday met with Egyptian General Intelligence Service chief Hassan Rashad in Ankara.

During the meeting, the two sides evaluated the course of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza in the face of Israel’s increasing violations, according to security sources.

The two sides agreed to continue strengthening coordination and cooperation to prevent such violations.

Kalin underlined during the meeting that Türkiye, as always, will continue to stand by the Palestinian people "with all its means."

The meeting also addressed the bilateral relations between the two nations, as well as the unification of the administrations and military forces in eastern and western Libya under a single authority and developments in Somalia.

The ongoing clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces were also discussed.