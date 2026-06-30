Russia, Bahrain urge 'all parties' to comply with US-Iran MoU Sergey Lavrov, Al-Zayani hold phone talks, discuss situation in Gulf region

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani held a phone call on Tuesday, stressing the need for all parties to comply with the US-Iran memorandum of understanding on ending hostilities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the two discussed the situation in the Gulf and agreed to continue close coordination on regional issues at the UN Security Council.

They also reaffirmed their interest in expanding Russian-Bahraini cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

A memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, brokered under Pakistani mediation, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

It provides a framework for ending the conflict and addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional security arrangements.