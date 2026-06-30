'Iran will under no circumstances relinquish its rights in the Strait of Hormuz,' says Iran's top negotiator

Iran says free passage through Hormuz ‘only for 60 days’ under US deal 'Iran will under no circumstances relinquish its rights in the Strait of Hormuz,' says Iran's top negotiator

Iran’s Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Tuesday free passage through the Strait of Hormuz “is for only 60 days” under a recent memorandum of understanding with the US.

"Iran will under no circumstances relinquish its rights in the Strait of Hormuz," Qalibaf said in a televised interview posted on his Telegram channel.

Regarding the recent tit-for-tat attacks with the US over the weekend, Qalibaf said Tehran considers those events as "a violation of the agreement to end the war."

"In the latest ceasefire violation, US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait were targeted,” he said.

“This process shows that we are serious about implementing the memorandum; we are both engaged in dialogue, and if they do not fulfill their commitments in the talks, we are ready for war," Qalibaf added.

The chief negotiator said the Israeli attacks have "significantly decreased" in Lebanon after the memorandum was signed.

“In the field of diplomacy, we are also seeking to continue talks to implement the five conditions that were supposed to be implemented immediately after the signing of the memorandum, or whose implementation process should have begun," Qalibaf said.

“Based on the memorandum, out of our total $24 billion in assets in various countries, $12 billion will be made available to the central bank so it can purchase any goods it needs, at any price and in any currency worldwide,” he said.

Qalibaf also said oil-related sanctions had been lifted, claiming Iran is now selling its oil “20% more expensively.”

“Since the naval blockade was lifted, we have exported more than 40 million barrels of oil,” he said.

Warning Washington against military escalation, Qalibaf said: “If the US wants war, we know very well how to fight.”

“If they want to deprive us of selling oil, then no one will benefit from oil,” he said.

Qalibaf said Iran had targeted Israel “because of defending Lebanon,” while continuing to demand implementation of the memorandum.

He also said that a joint committee involving Iranian and US representatives will be formed to work toward ending the war in Lebanon.

The memorandum of understanding, brokered under Pakistani mediation, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

It provides a framework for ending the conflict and addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional security arrangements.