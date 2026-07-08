Emine Erdogan says she was pleased to host NATO leaders and their spouses at official dinner

Turkish first lady hopes NATO summit advances dialogue, reconciliation Emine Erdogan says she was pleased to host NATO leaders and their spouses at official dinner

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan said Tuesday that she hopes the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara will further strengthen a culture of dialogue and reconciliation as leaders seek solutions to shared global challenges.

"We were delighted to host the heads of state and government and their esteemed spouses at the official dinner held on the occasion of the 36th NATO Summit hosted by our country," she said in a post on the Türkiye-based social media platform NSosyal.

"At a time when efforts to find solutions to the world's common problems are gaining momentum, I hope this important summit will further advance the culture of dialogue and reconciliation," she added.

