Countries sign letter of intent on defense industry cooperation following talks

Turkish, Belgian defense ministers meet in Ankara Countries sign letter of intent on defense industry cooperation following talks

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler met with his Belgian counterpart Theo Francken in Ankara on Wednesday, according to the Defense Ministry.

Francken was welcomed with a military ceremony at the Turkish National Defense Ministry, where the national anthems of both countries were played before the Belgian minister inspected the honor guard.

The two ministers later held closed-door talks, the ministry said.

Following the meeting, a letter of intent was signed between Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry, the Presidency of Defense Industries, and Belgium’s Defense Ministry.

The signing ceremony was attended by Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun and Lt. Gen. Bernard Phaleg, Belgium’s national armaments director.