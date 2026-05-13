Greek Premier warns of energy, inflation crisis caused by Hormuz crisis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday warned of an energy and inflation crisis caused by the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Speaking at an event in Athens on the energy transition in the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean, Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated support for a diplomatic solution to the crisis while maintaining that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon” according to the daily Kathimerini.

Underlining the severity of the crisis, he said: “Every week that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed adds additional strain to the global supply chain.”

“We live in an interconnected world. We cannot believe that a significant disruption in the physical supply of oil and oil products is going to leave anyone unaffected,” he added.

Mitsotakis also argued that Europe has too quickly moved away from fossil fuel infrastructure.

“We may think that we’re done with fossil fuels in Europe, but fossil fuels are not done with Europe yet,” he said.