Palestinian teen killed by Israeli fire during occupier attack in West Bank Armed occupiers attacked Sinjil and Jiljilya, wounding Palestinians and stealing about 700 sheep

A Palestinian teenager was killed Wednesday by Israeli fire during an attack by occupiers on the towns of Sinjil and Jiljilya in the central West Bank, according to health authorities and local sources.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that Yousef Ali Yousef Kaabneh, 16, was killed by Israeli fire near Jiljilya, north of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated a child in critical condition with a chest wound during an occupier attack on Sinjil and Jiljilya.

The organization said four other people were injured during simultaneous raids in the two towns, including two wounded by gunfire and two injured after being beaten.

Witnesses said dozens of armed occupiers, protected by army forces, attacked Palestinian homes west of Sinjil and Jiljilya.

Residents confronted the occupiers, who stole about 700 sheep and agricultural equipment during the attack, witnesses said.

The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has seen an escalation in Israeli military operations, including raids, arrests, shootings and excessive use of force, alongside rising occupier attacks on Palestinians and their property.

Since October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers have killed 1,155 Palestinians, wounded about 11,750 and led to the arrest of nearly 22,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul