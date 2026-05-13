Zelenskyy arrives in Romania to take part in Bucharest Nine summit Zelenskyy accompanied by his wife, foreign minister during visit to Romania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Bucharest on Wednesday to take part in the Bucharest Nine summit, an Anadolu correspondent reported from the scene.

The Bucharest Nine (B9) — a group of nine Eastern European NATO members established in 2015 to coordinate security and defense policies, particularly in response to regional security concerns following the 2014 Ukraine crisis — gathered in the Romanian capital to discuss security issues.

According to the Anadolu correspondent, this year’s summit is being held with participation from Scandinavian countries. Zelenskyy is accompanied by his wife, Olena Zelenska, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Separately, in a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said that important meetings are planned on the sidelines of the summit.

“All of us in the world need common solutions, joint work, so that there is more security for everyone. We will attract additional resources for our defense and expand the Drone Deals format,” he said.

He added that his wife will meet with the First Lady of Romania Mirabela Gradinaru and take part in the signing of memoranda on the accession of Romanian universities to the global coalition of Ukrainian Studies.