Putin says missile can penetrate all existing anti-missile defense systems

Medvedev jokes West has become ‘closer’ after successful Russian missile test Putin says missile can penetrate all existing anti-missile defense systems

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday sarcastically congratulated Western countries following the successful test launch of Russia’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

“I congratulate all of Russia’s Western ‘friends’ on the successful test of the Sarmat strategic missile system. Now you have all become closer to us!” Medvedev said in a post on Russian social media platform Max.

Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, made the remarks after Strategic Missile Forces Commander Sergey Karakayev informed Russian President Vladimir Putin of the successful missile launch earlier Tuesday.

“This is the most powerful missile in the world,” Putin said in televised remarks, claiming its warhead yield was more than four times greater than Western equivalents.

Putin said the Sarmat has a range of more than 35,000 kilometers (21,750 miles) and claimed it could “penetrate all existing and future anti-missile defense systems.”

Karakayev said the Russian Armed Forces plan to place the first regiment equipped with the Sarmat missile system on combat duty by the end of the year.

Putin first announced testing of the Sarmat missile system in 2018.





