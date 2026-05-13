Accusation comes after Kuwait arrested 4 Iranians over alleged links to Iran's IRGC

Iran accuses Kuwait of ‘unlawfully’ attacking Iranian boat, demands release of 4 citizens Accusation comes after Kuwait arrested 4 Iranians over alleged links to Iran's IRGC

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Kuwait on Wednesday of “unlawfully” attacking an Iranian boat and detaining four Iranians in the Gulf, demanding their immediate release.

"This illegal act took place near island used by the US to attack Iran,” Araghchi said on US social media company X.

"We demand immediate release of our nationals and reserve right to respond," he added.

On Tuesday, Kuwait's Interior Ministry said that four people affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were arrested while attempting to enter the country by sea.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.