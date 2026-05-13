Türkiye's BIST 100 up at opening session BIST 100 earns around 66.8 points at open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened the midweek at 14,846.74 points, up by 0.45% or 66.82 points.



At Tuesday's close, the BIST 100 dropped by 2.34% to 14,779.93 points, with a daily transaction volume of 223 billion Turkish liras ($4.91 billion).



As of 10.20 am local time (0720GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.4180 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.2720 to the euro, and 61.4920 to the British pound.



The price of an ounce of gold was $4,705.50, while Brent crude futures were trading at $106.7 per barrel.

