4 identified as suspects in Gulf of Finland cable damage in late 2025 Finnish authorities complete preliminary probe into telecommunications cable damage

Four people have been identified as suspects following a preliminary investigation into damage to telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Finland in late 2025, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has completed its preliminary investigation into damage to two telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Finland at the end of 2025 and said four people are suspected of involvement in the incident.

Three of the suspects remain subject to travel bans.

According to Yle, investigators examined the case on suspicion of aggravated vandalism, attempted aggravated vandalism and aggravated interference with telecommunications.

The case will now proceed to prosecutorial consideration.

In late 2025, Finnish authorities seized a vessel suspected of damaging an undersea telecommunications cable in the Gulf of Finland and took 14 crew members into police custody.

Police said at the time that the damage had been detected and that the Finnish Border Guard had located a vessel, Fitburg, whose movements were suspected to be linked to the incident.