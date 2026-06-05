Türkiye's BIST 100 down at weekly close Borsa Istanbul falls around 180 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the week at 13,694.19 points on Friday, down 1.28% day-by-day.

After starting the day at 13,889.37 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 178.06 points from Thursday's close.

The lowest value of the index was 13,661.82, while the daily high was 13,903.42.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.33 trillion Turkish liras ($290.7 billion), with a trading volume of 172 billion liras ($3.73 billion).

A total of 18 stocks on the index rose and 78 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,340.60 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $93.3 as of 1600GMT.

While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 46.0850, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.1940, and the British pound traded for 61.6300 liras.