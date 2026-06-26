Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to arrive in South Korea for two-day visit

South Korean and Japanese defense chiefs to meet in Seoul for expanded security cooperation Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to arrive in South Korea for two-day visit

South Korea and Japan’s defense ministers will meet in Seoul on Sunday to discuss expanding bilateral defense cooperation, reflecting improving ties between the two countries despite lingering historical and political sensitivities, local media reported Friday.

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back will hold one-on-one talks with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi less than a month after they met on the sidelines of a regional defense forum in Singapore, said Yonhap News Agency, citing a South Korean Defense Ministry statement.

According to the ministry, Koizumi's two-day visit beginning Saturday is a reciprocal trip following Ahn's January visit to Yokosuka.

Ahead of the talks, the two officials will jointly visit a South Korean Air Force unit in the country's east, home to the Black Eagles aerobatic team.

The visit highlights recent progress after Japan approved refueling support for the team earlier this year, marking the first such assistance provided by Japanese forces to South Korean military aircraft.

The meeting follows the resumption of joint maritime search and rescue exercises earlier this month after a nine-year pause.

The ministers are also expected to exchange views on broader defense cooperation, while Seoul remains cautious over proposals for a bilateral military logistics pact amid domestic public concerns.

