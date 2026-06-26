- No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near Tokyo, no tsunami warning issued - No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage

By Anadolu staff

ISTANBUL (AA) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Japan's Chiba prefecture Friday, shaking areas near Tokyo but prompting no tsunami warning, according to Japanese authorities and the US Geological Survey.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake occurred at 12.46 p.m. local time (0346GMT) with its epicenter in Chiba prefecture at a depth of about 50 kilometers (31 miles), Kyodo News Agency reported.

The agency recorded a maximum seismic intensity of 4 on Japan's seven-level scale and said there was no risk of a tsunami.

The US Geological Survey also reported the earthquake at magnitude 5.8, locating the epicenter about 4 kilometers (2.48 miles) south-southeast of Yokoshiba at a depth of 56 kilometers (34.7 miles).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

